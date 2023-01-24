Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,136. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after buying an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

