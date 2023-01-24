Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

