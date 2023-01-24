Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
