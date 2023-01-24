ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 680,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,529.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ATS in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. ATS has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

