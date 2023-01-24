AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Raised to $22.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.
AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %
T stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. AT&T has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
