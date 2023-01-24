Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Autodesk by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $211.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.25. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $252.34.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

