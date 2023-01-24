Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autoliv Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $105.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 60.41%.

Autoliv Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

See Also

