Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

