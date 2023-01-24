Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 833 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Edison International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Edison International by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2,742.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 514,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.09%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

