Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after buying an additional 7,195,851 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after buying an additional 376,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

