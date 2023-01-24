Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool Profile

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $152.12 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $214.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.