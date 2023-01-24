Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,123 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $696.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

