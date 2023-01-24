Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $143,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PML stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $13.98.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

