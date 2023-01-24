Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $70.89.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

