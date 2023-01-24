Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $483,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $178.66 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $213.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

