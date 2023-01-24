Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $577,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

