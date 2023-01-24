Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $586,000 Holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,691 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global Partners worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $67,473.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,953.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLP stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $36.30.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.79. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 51.58%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

