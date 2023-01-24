Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $591,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

