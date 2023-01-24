Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

