Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $101.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,869 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

