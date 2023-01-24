Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.55% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.95. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $102.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

