Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,864 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

