Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Cigna by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

CI opened at $308.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.55 and its 200-day moving average is $301.28. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

