Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Up 6.0 %

Datadog stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $184.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,505.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Macquarie began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,798,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,798,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

