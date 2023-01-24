Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 646 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth $737,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

SPHB opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.33. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $79.18.

