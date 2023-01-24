Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.0% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 17.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

