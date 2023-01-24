Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 21,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 11.5 %

RIVN opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

