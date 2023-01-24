Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $28.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

