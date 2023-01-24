Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Axon Enterprise worth $22,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $240,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,857,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,406,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $240,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,570 shares in the company, valued at $421,857,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,429 shares of company stock valued at $18,596,402. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $188.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.60. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $311.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AXON. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

