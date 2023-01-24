Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) vs. Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Critical Survey

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ayr Wellness and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 6 0 2.86 Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $22.05, indicating a potential upside of 1,596.15%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Bon Natural Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.25 -$16.95 million ($0.84) -1.55 Bon Natural Life $25.50 million 0.39 $4.59 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -13.16% -11.20% -6.01% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats Ayr Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of November 1, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 52 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Bon Natural Life

(Get Rating)

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

