Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

AZMTF opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Rating)

Read More

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.