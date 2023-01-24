Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZRGF opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. Azrieli Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry. The company operates through four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

