Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Raised to $40.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.35.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

