Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,630,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 21,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Stories

