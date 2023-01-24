Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Update

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,070,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 29,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 167,303 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. Cowen cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

