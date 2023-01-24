Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Baxter International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,076 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,525,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,563,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Baxter International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,394,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,095,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

