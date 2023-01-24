BayCom (BCML) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th.

BayCom Stock Performance

Shares of BCML opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $247.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. BayCom has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. BayCom’s payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BayCom to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BayCom by 715.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BayCom by 7,279.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BayCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Further Reading

