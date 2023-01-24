Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 613,696 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 98.9% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 146.6% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 76.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

