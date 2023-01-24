Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept Price Performance

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biocept will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

