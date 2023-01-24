BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Up 10.1% in December

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $578,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,339 shares of company stock worth $1,573,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 569.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTAI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.