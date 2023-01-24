Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $75.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Black Knight stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Knight

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Black Knight by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,041,000 after buying an additional 813,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,438,000 after buying an additional 148,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Black Knight by 11.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,533,000 after buying an additional 1,191,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after buying an additional 740,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Black Knight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,214,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

