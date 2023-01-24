Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ BLFY opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

