Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ BLFY opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
