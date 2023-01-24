Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Buys C$12,000.00 in Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,745,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,618,920.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

On Friday, January 20th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 37,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$9,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 78,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$19,232.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 34,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,888.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 70,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Saturday, November 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$8,100.00.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

BAU stock opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$15.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.