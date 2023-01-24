BOK Financial (BOKF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $98.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average is $95.23.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Several analysts have commented on BOKF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,986. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also

