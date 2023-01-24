Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) & Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group and Freight Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.32%. Freight Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Freight Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than Bowman Consulting Group.

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Freight Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million 2.08 $300,000.00 $0.27 86.81 Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group 1.50% 4.10% 2.39% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Freight Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company offers a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer service based on the platform. Freight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

