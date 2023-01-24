Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxed

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,431,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Boxed to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Boxed Stock Up 18.9 %

Shares of BOXD opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.48. Boxed has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

Featured Stories

