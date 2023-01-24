BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.09.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCTX. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 94.8% in the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 583,000 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,607,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 255,245 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 362.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.
