Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. On average, analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BWB stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $474.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $71,238.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

See Also

