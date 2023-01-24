Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 33.11%. On average, analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWB stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $71,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

