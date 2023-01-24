Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 86,728 shares during the period.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

