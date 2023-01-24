Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55,778 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,653,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,812,000 after buying an additional 307,898 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

